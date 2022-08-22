ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of missing mother found dead pays tribute to ‘gentle and kind person’

 5 days ago
The family of a mother missing for a month have paid tribute to a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person” after police confirmed her body has been found.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon, Essex, went missing on July 22 wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops.

On Monday, her family said her life has been “stolen” but that her memory “will live on” through her son, after police confirmed a body found in Wat Tyler Country Park near Pitsea on July 30 was Ms Wright.

A statement read: “Madison was the most loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend and soon to be aunt.

“Throughout her life Madison was a happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person. She was never a fan of being the centre of attention and definitely would not have liked this.

“Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled. Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us. Her memory however will live on through her son whom we cherish dearly.

“We will remember every smile, laugh and every moment we had the honour to share.

“We will miss you for the rest of our lives Mad. The love we have for you is beyond words and you will forever be in our hearts.

“Rest in peace Mad, until we meet again.”

A Vauxhall Astra owned by Ms Wright (Essex Police) (PA Media)

The family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Five arrests have been made since the launch of the large-scale murder investigation led by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Gary Bennett, 36, has been charged with murder, while a 27-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both from Basildon, were taken into custody.

Ms Wright’s car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found on July 26, four days after her disappearance in Brackendale Avenue, Basildon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances around her death

Essex Police want to speak to anyone who has information but has not yet come forward, in particular anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car between 8.30am on July 22 and Tuesday July 26.

Officers are also appealing for CCTV, dashcam or other footage.

