ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Automatic recount likely for newly drawn congressional district 4

You might have thought the vote counting in the Florida Primary was over, but in North Florida, it continues, at least for one race. More than likely there will be an automatic recount to determine who the Democratic candidate will be for the newly drawn congressional district 4. Thursday afternoon...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Recount ordered for St. Johns County Commission District 4 race

A recount has been ordered for the St. Johns County Commission District 4 race, St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said Friday. The recount was ordered due to the results in the Republican primary being .46% between Krista Keating-Joseph and Jeremiah Blocker. At last check, Keating-Joseph had 18,905 votes. Blocker trailed by 175 votes, with 18,730.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

SunPass Savings Program to offer toll relief to Florida drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new sixth-month SunPass Savings Program to help Florida commuters with toll relief will begin Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state transportation leaders announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Orlando. Customers with 40 tolls or more a month on Florida Department of Transportation...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

5 Years Ago: Remembering devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Five years ago, Texas began dealing with one of the worst weather disasters in its history. On Aug. 25, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Southeast Texas -- but that was just the beginning of a major disaster. Harvey stalled over the region for the next five days,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
News4Jax.com

Scam alert: Con artists target local cellphone users with 4 common tricks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scam artists are targeting Northeast Florida cellphone users with text messages designed to steal your money. We asked the president of the local Better Business Bureau to explain how they work so you don’t fall for it. Employment scam. Scammers scan through legitimate employment websites...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election State#Special Elections#Florida House#Americans#Floridians#Democrats

Comments / 0

Community Policy