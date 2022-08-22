Read full article on original website
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
Automatic recount likely for newly drawn congressional district 4
You might have thought the vote counting in the Florida Primary was over, but in North Florida, it continues, at least for one race. More than likely there will be an automatic recount to determine who the Democratic candidate will be for the newly drawn congressional district 4. Thursday afternoon...
DeSantis, Rubio hit campaign trail with stop at Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio have hit the general election campaign trail and made a stop Wednesday night at the Diamond D Ranch on Jacksonville’s Westside. Much of what we’ve seen so far has been political posturing for the primaries, which happened...
Recount ordered for St. Johns County Commission District 4 race
A recount has been ordered for the St. Johns County Commission District 4 race, St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said Friday. The recount was ordered due to the results in the Republican primary being .46% between Krista Keating-Joseph and Jeremiah Blocker. At last check, Keating-Joseph had 18,905 votes. Blocker trailed by 175 votes, with 18,730.
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
Postal worker who died in dog attack loved her church group, gardening & Gators football
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones on Thursday said their final goodbyes to Pamela Rock, the mail carrier who died from injuries after she was attacked by dogs while on her route in rural Putnam County. According to data from the United States Postal Service, more than...
SunPass Savings Program to offer toll relief to Florida drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new sixth-month SunPass Savings Program to help Florida commuters with toll relief will begin Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state transportation leaders announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Orlando. Customers with 40 tolls or more a month on Florida Department of Transportation...
5 Years Ago: Remembering devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Five years ago, Texas began dealing with one of the worst weather disasters in its history. On Aug. 25, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Southeast Texas -- but that was just the beginning of a major disaster. Harvey stalled over the region for the next five days,...
High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from the opening week of the season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is off and running in Florida. Even with weather causing issues across the area, Friday night kicked off a full slate of games in Florida. Among the News4JAX Super 10 winners were No. 1 Trinity Christian, No. 2 Bartram Trail and No. 3 Bolles.
Mixed-use development coming to site of former Camden County paper mill
ST. MARYS, Ga. – The Jacoby Development broke ground Friday morning on the Cumberland Inlet project located in St. Marys, Georgia. The Cumberland Inlet will be a mixed-use development to boost tourism in Camden County. The Cumberland Inlet tourism spot will include a 160-slip marina, a town center with...
Scam alert: Con artists target local cellphone users with 4 common tricks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scam artists are targeting Northeast Florida cellphone users with text messages designed to steal your money. We asked the president of the local Better Business Bureau to explain how they work so you don’t fall for it. Employment scam. Scammers scan through legitimate employment websites...
A hole-in-one trip: Reasons why the Upper Peninsula is the mecca of golf in Michigan
Psssst, attention all hardcore golfers, come a little closer. I’ve got a little secret to share with you. It’s actually one I don’t want to share, because well, I prefer to have keep this secret so I can enjoy it all to myself. But since we’re all...
Photo gallery: Beachside, Tocoi Creek face off in Game of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a night for firsts for Tocoi Creek and Beachside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game between the two newest programs in St. Johns County in photos. For a recap of the game, check out the game...
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek knocks off Beachside in St. Johns’ newest rivalry
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek’s players know exactly what their counterparts at Beachside are going through. Only a year ago, the Toros were the new kids in the area, the new football program with players trying to familiarize themselves with new teammates, coaches, terminologies and systems. Now,...
Beachside High football players ready to make history with school’s first game
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – History is in the making Friday night for the newest schools in St. Johns County. The Beachside High School football team is playing in its first game, and the excitement was immeasurable at the school Friday morning. Beachside High is the newest school in...
