Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Saints Row best settings: set up for success
To figure out the Saints Row best settings on PC, there are a couple of things to be aware of to get the absolute best performance out of your system. Causing chaos in Santo Ileso can be a real joy, and you should be able to enjoy it at its most beautiful.
TechRadar
Saints Row characters: everyone in the reboot
With an all-new cast of Saints Row characters to get to know, your latest gang is full of fresh faces. But what does the new cast of the Saints Row reboot have going on? Since they're all new, you'll have to get acquainted with a fresh group of malcontents when forming your new Saints family. Whether you're zooming around in the Saints Row wingsuit or just trying to figure out how to make money in Saints Row, your new gang members are going to have your back.
TechRadar
We can only hope that Kojima’s podcast is as unintentionally funny as its prologue
Every Phantom Pain must have its Ground Zeroes, and so it is that Hideo Kojima’s podcast has a prologue. The 97 second clip was uploaded to Spotify right after the podcast’s announcement at Gamescom Opening Night Live. It’s intended as the prelude to a regular series of talk show-style discussions about not only games, movies, and books, but also art, philosophy, and society. We’ll be lucky to hear any conversation over the rustle of bearded chins being stroked.
TechRadar
England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere
Dates: August 25-29 Start time: 11am BST (local) / 12pm SAST / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST / 6am ET. Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | SuperSport (opens in new tab) (SA) | Willow TV (opens in new tab) via Sling TV (US) | Sony Liv (opens in new tab) (IN) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ)
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
What is a sneaker proxy
Whenever something is in shorter supply, it inevitably becomes human nature that folks want it more, and in some cases, a lot more. Hence why auctions for items are popular, and folks are willing to pay a premium for whatever the item is, whether it is a piece of artwork by a famous artist, a limited edition sports car, or even fashionable footwear, such as a sneaker.
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
Classic survival horror series is following in the footsteps of P.T.
The Alone in the Dark reboot could be getting a playable teaser in the same vein as P.T. before launch. The reimagining-cum-reboot of Alone in the Dark was announced earlier this month, just a couple of weeks before Gamescom 2022 kicked off. Unveiled during the THQ Nordic digital showcase (opens in new tab), it'll feature a “completely original story” from Mikael Hedberg, the writer behind some of the best horror games of recent years, such as Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Soma.
Last of Us Part 1 launch trailer needs a spoiler warning – yes, even after a decade
The Last of Us Part I may be almost 10 years old, but the launch trailer is going hard on spoilers. First released on PS3 in 2013, you might think we're safely out of spoiler territory for The Last of Us now. But you'd be wrong. With a PS4 remaster and now a PS5 remake on the way, it's safe to say that Naughty Dog is courting a new audience with each iteration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Prime members can get an Assassin’s Creed game for free this month
Amazon Prime members can pick up a bunch of free PC games this month, including an Assassin’s Creed title. Following last month’s StarCraft: Remastered giveaway, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim Assassin’s Creed Origins as part of September’s Prime Gaming line-up. The 2017 release marked a significant change of pace for the series, reigning in its stealth gameplay in favor of more RPG elements. It set down a new formula that’s since been followed in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
FIFA・
Comments / 0