Here’s how to get pre-sale tickets for Muse’s The Will Of The People tour date in Milton Keynes

Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
The best takeaway towns in Buckinghamshire and the most popular dishes in Aylesbury, Amersham, Milton Keynes and more
We all love a good takeaway - whether it's fish and chips in front of the TV or a pizza night with the football on. Luckily for some of us in Buckinghamshire, one town has been ranked among the country's best for takeout food. New data suggests that an area...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl introduces low-cost alternative to Adele's favourite celebrity tipple
Lidl’s selling an affordable alternative to music star Adele’s favourite tipple. The chart-topper, worth an estimated $140 million, revealed during the Covid pandemic her favourite wine is Whispering Angel Rosé, that retails around £20 a bottle. However, the low-cost supermarket has introduced its Vallée Du Sud...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Which? research reveals top holiday cottage providers in the UK
As new research from Which? finds thousands of last-minute UK bookings available at cut-rate prices, the consumer champion has revealed the charity Landmark Trust has topped its annual poll of holiday cottage providers. Meanwhile, the country’s biggest brands failed to make the top ten. In a survey of more...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pub boss gives hard-hitting reply after Tripadvisor reviewer labels him 'miserable'
A disgruntled diner who complained online about the manager's expression has been served up a hard-hitting reply. The annoyed customer left a one star rating on Tripadvisor under the heading "miserable manager". She said she was served "virtually raw food" at the Oaken Arms in Codsall near Wolverhampton earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Beavertown Brewery handing out free beer in "Hops on, Hops off" giveaway
Beavertown Brewery is launching its Hops on Hops off walking tour with a massive beer giveaway. During the next two weeks, it will be handing out thousands of free cans at locations in London, Brighton and Birmingham. Fans are invited to drop by one of the stops, grab a free beer, and then head off and enjoy the rest of their day.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bank Holiday trains between Buckinghamshire and London set for disruption as HS2 works take place
Train services between Buckinghamshire towns and London are set for disruption across the Bank Holiday weekend. A number of engineering works mean there will be reduced timetables up to and including Monday, August 29. Train users are warned to plan ahead as the works, part of a £90m investment into...
Comments / 0