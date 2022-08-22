Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
Missing: Trenton police searching for 13-year-old boy
MISSING: Trenton police are searching for 13-year-old, Nahzik Amadou.
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
987thecoast.com
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Shakir Taylor suffering from multiple gunshot...
Man in Grogu hat wanted in connection with robbery, Atlantic City police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are looking for a casino robber who they say was wearing an interesting hat. Investigators say the man hit a customer at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City and then took his wallet.The robbery happened last Sunday.The thief was wearing a black Grogu hat.You are asked to call police if you can identify the wanted man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Police searching for man wanted for assault and robbery at Atlantic City Casino
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – police in Atlantic City are attempting to identify a suspect who...
downbeach.com
Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog
MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
Man Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident Arrested With Stolen Gun In Atlantic City: Police
An Atlantic City man wanted for a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. At 11:07 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Officer Marquez Jones observed Rakiy Newsome walking eastbound in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues. Jones recognized Newsome as a male that was wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred on July 31, police said. Newsome was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at which time he was placed in custody without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police Seek Help ID'ing Robbery Suspect At Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 10:22 p.m., the male suspect forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene, State Police said.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death
A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
NBC Philadelphia
69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0