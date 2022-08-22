An Atlantic City man wanted for a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. At 11:07 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Officer Marquez Jones observed Rakiy Newsome walking eastbound in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues. Jones recognized Newsome as a male that was wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred on July 31, police said. Newsome was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at which time he was placed in custody without incident.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO