ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say

KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Shakir Taylor suffering from multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eht#Shooting#The Man Who#Violent Crime#The Prosecutor S Office
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog

MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
LINWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Domestic Violence Incident Arrested With Stolen Gun In Atlantic City: Police

An Atlantic City man wanted for a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. At 11:07 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Officer Marquez Jones observed Rakiy Newsome walking eastbound in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues. Jones recognized Newsome as a male that was wanted from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred on July 31, police said. Newsome was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at which time he was placed in custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy