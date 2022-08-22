ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

2 Men Indicted in Drive-By Shooting Death of Rhode Island Woman

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year. Twenty-four-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police have...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing

Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester

A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The victim was shot in the eye, police said. Bullock is charged...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods

A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
EASTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
NECN

Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain

A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd

Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
LYNN, MA
NECN

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fall River Police
NECN

MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court

A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say

Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
EASTON, MA
NECN

Told to ‘Shut Up,' Woman Drinking on MBTA Bus Assaults Rider, Police Say

A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman who'd told her to "shut up" on an MBTA bus in Boston. The attack on the bus, near the Prudential Center, was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The person who was attacked had scrapes and swelling on her face.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path

A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday. Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.
PEABODY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Boy Who Fell From 4th-Floor Window in Boston Dies a Week Later

A boy who fell from a fourth-floor window in Boston last week died on Wednesday, authorities said. The four-year-old had been in critical condition, fighting for his life after falling from a building's window last Wednesday afternoon on the border between the neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury. He was playing...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
NECN

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Now Closed Indefinitely as Wildfires Continue to Burn

The Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, is now closed indefinitely, as wildfires continue to burn amid persistent drought conditions. Breakheart was completely shut down last Wednesday due to the wildfires. The closure was extended on Sunday as the fires continued, before the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday that the closure is now until further notice.
SAUGUS, MA
NECN

MBTA to Launch Commuter Rail Pilot Program From Foxboro to South Station

The MBTA announced Wednesday that it is launching a Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program, which is set to begin next month. The one-year service pilot is slated to begin Monday, Sept. 12, the MBTA said in a news release, and will allow riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy