NECN
2 Men Indicted in Drive-By Shooting Death of Rhode Island Woman
Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year. Twenty-four-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police have...
NECN
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester
A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The victim was shot in the eye, police said. Bullock is charged...
NECN
See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods
A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
NECN
Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
NECN
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court
A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say
Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
NECN
Told to ‘Shut Up,' Woman Drinking on MBTA Bus Assaults Rider, Police Say
A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman who'd told her to "shut up" on an MBTA bus in Boston. The attack on the bus, near the Prudential Center, was reported about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the MBTA Transit Police. The person who was attacked had scrapes and swelling on her face.
NECN
Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path
A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday. Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.
NECN
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
NECN
Boy Who Fell From 4th-Floor Window in Boston Dies a Week Later
A boy who fell from a fourth-floor window in Boston last week died on Wednesday, authorities said. The four-year-old had been in critical condition, fighting for his life after falling from a building's window last Wednesday afternoon on the border between the neighborhoods of Dorchester and Roxbury. He was playing...
NECN
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
NECN
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza? The Driver Explains
Last week social media was abuzz over photos and videos posted that showed an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The video had a lot of people asking how it could happen, and now the woman who was driving is answering that question. Susan Gauthier, 78, of...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
NECN
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Now Closed Indefinitely as Wildfires Continue to Burn
The Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, is now closed indefinitely, as wildfires continue to burn amid persistent drought conditions. Breakheart was completely shut down last Wednesday due to the wildfires. The closure was extended on Sunday as the fires continued, before the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Wednesday that the closure is now until further notice.
NECN
MBTA to Launch Commuter Rail Pilot Program From Foxboro to South Station
The MBTA announced Wednesday that it is launching a Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program, which is set to begin next month. The one-year service pilot is slated to begin Monday, Sept. 12, the MBTA said in a news release, and will allow riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines.
