Ocracoke, NC

Updates on the at-risk oceanfront homes in Rodanthe are the focus of public meeting

National Parks of Eastern N.C. Superintendent David Hallac provided updates on the problematic and endangered oceanfront homes in Rodanthe at a well-attended public meeting at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building on Wednesday night, August 24. In the past two years, four homes along a severely eroded stretch of shoreline in Rodanthe...
RODANTHE, NC
National Park Service approves plan to rehabilitate Ocracoke Light Station

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, National Park Service (NPS) South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Ocracoke Light Station Rehabilitation Project Environmental Assessment (EA) at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The EA evaluated the impacts of rehabilitating the Ocracoke Light Station, which includes...
OCRACOKE, NC
Online survey launched to evaluate overall health of the Outer Banks’ visitor economy

An online survey has been launched by the Dare County Tourism Board and Outer Banks Visitors Bureau to evaluate the overall health of the Outer Banks as a visitor destination. MMGY NextFactor and Destinations International have been contracted for their diagnostic tool called DestinationNEXT, according to an email sent Tuesday to a variety of stakeholders in the local visitor economy, including members of the business, education, and government communities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Rosemary Howell Fielder

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Rosemary Howell Fielder, 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Suffolk, VA on December 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mary Louise Harry Howell and Charlie W. Howell, Jr. An avid...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
