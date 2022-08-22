Read full article on original website
Saturday, August 27, 2022 Weather
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm chances will be fairly low tomorrow into Monday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 81. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 77, a low of 49. Leadville...
You Feelin’ Lucky, Duck?
The Salida Sunrise Rotary Club’s Lucky Duck Race scholarship fundraiser is Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm at Riverside Park. The day features decorated ducks sponsored by individuals and businesses racing down the Arkansas River. Sponsorship forms can be found at salidasunriserotary.com. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been...
Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn Proud of Salida Students
Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn said he is extremely proud of students and staff after the release of statewide test scores. Salida students met or exceeded expectations in the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, SAT and PSAT results, surpassing state averages. Blackburn is also reporting a smooth start to the...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Buena Vista Edges Salida in the Chaffee County Showdown 26-16
In another installment of the Chaffee County Showdown, the Buena Vista Demos hold off the Salida Spartans to win 26-16. Highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Matt Flavin talks with Dan R after the big win…. Head Coach Matt Luttrell talks with Andrew Stossmeister after...
Chaffee County Commissioners Approve Chaffee Housing Authority Ballot Measure
During a special meeting this week Chaffee County Commissioners approved to ballot measures for the November ballot and amended a resolution concerning a ballot measure for the Chaffee Housing Authority. Commissioners approved reallocating lodging tax money with 60 percent of the money to go to support local workforce housing and...
Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans
According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
KRDO
Teller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 8 people in connection to drugs and stolen property
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between August 16 and August 21, 2022, the Teller County Narcotics Team (TCNT), in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, three search warrants were executed and eight arrests were made in Florissant. TCSO says that among...
