Some Bitterroot Valley students head back to class

Monday marks the first day of classes for many students in the Bitterroot Valley.

School has started up for some schools in Ravalli County.

In Hamilton, kids in grades four through 12 once again hit the books.

Kindergarten thru third-grade students have an extra couple of days of summer break with classes starting on Wednesday.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for increased vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic.

People are being asked to use caution and to follow all laws regarding school bus safety.