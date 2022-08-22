5 things to do when visiting Truro

Hit the beach, explore a lighthouse, and taste locally made wine.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Truro is truly an escape, according to Kaci Fullerton, the town’s clerk since 2021.

“Truro is nature,” Fullerton said. “It’s a place to go for a sense of tranquility. You’re going to find nostalgia, a lot of rich history, and, really, a sense of calmness that I don’t think you’re going to find anywhere else.”

Truro encompasses nearly two-thirds of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Fullerton said.

“I hear a lot of people say going to Truro feels like going back in time due to its natural state,” she said.

Fullerton offered the following picks for what to see and do in Truro.

Fullerton’s favorite beach in Truro is Head of the Meadow Beach, one of the six Cape Cod National Seashore beaches.

“For me, Head of the Meadow feels a little bit more secluded,” she said.

The beach is accessible and there are lifeguards during the summer, she said. It’s also a special place for her because, as a Justice of the Peace, Fullerton has performed sunset wedding ceremonies there.

Head of the Meadow Beach is on the Atlantic Ocean side of Truro. For a great beach on the Cape Cod Bay side, Fullerton recommended Corn Hill Beach.

“It’s a little bit more calm and laid back,” she said about Corn Hill. “At Head of the Meadow, you feel the power and force of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Highland Lighthouse on Cape Cod National Seashore in Truro on July 26, 2019. – Sarah Murray/The New York Times

It’s well worth taking a tour of the historic Highland Light, Fullerton said.

“It’s the oldest lighthouse on Cape Cod,” she said.

The lighthouse, commissioned by George Washington in 1797, is also the highest on the Cape. The structure just completed a multi-million dollar makeover before reopening this summer.

Guests can climb to the top of the lighthouse and check out the new state-of-the-art LED beacon. Thirty-minute tours are available Saturday through Friday.

There are also a keeper’s shop and exhibits, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., based on staffing.

For exercise with a dose of history, visitors can follow the historic Pilgrim Spring Trail near Head of the Meadow Beach, Fullerton said.

“It’s a nice, easy walk, and it has some historical significance, too,” Fullerton said.

The path winds through the forest and includes the area where the Pilgrims drank their first fresh water in New England, she said. Look for the marker that commemorates the Pilgrim’s first exploration of the area.

The trail is a 0.7-mile loop that takes about 30 minutes. There’s a picnic area as well as seasonal restrooms.

Visitors enjoy relaxing on a sunny afternoon on the lawns of Truro Vineyards. – Truro Vineyards

Guests can relax in an Adirondack chair with a glass of wine at Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, founded in 1992 and owned and operated by the Roberts family since 2007. The property’s main house dates back to 1813.

“It’s really quaint,” Fullerton said. “You can bring friends and family and try their Truro wine that they make there on site. They do a lot of events.”

Events include festivals, live music, weekly “Sunday Funday” gatherings with drinks, food, music, and ice cream, and a “Wednesday Wine & Dine” series.

Guests can join wine tastings under the pavilion and free guided tours of the vineyard. There is also an onsite distillery, South Hollow Spirits.

Hungry visitors can grab food from the Blackfish Restaurant food truck. There’s also a gift shop full of wine and other items.

