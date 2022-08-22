Read full article on original website
Luke Warm
4d ago
So Rosie says Trump supporters are blind. maybe we see the facts Rosie not your hate. since Biden has been in office gas prices & inflation has skyrocketed. the crime rate is higher and the southern border is less secure.
Reply(124)
180
Bill Jones
5d ago
Scary that people honestly believe that Joe Biden and this administration are doing good things for Americans....
Reply(35)
183
Josh Brillhart
5d ago
Damn I didn't even know she was still alive. I guess that goes to show how relevant her and her opinion are.
Reply(10)
90
Related
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir
Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
'She Is a Traitor': Melania Trump Raging Over Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Running Her Mouth About Donald Trump's Alleged Behavior
Not having it. Melania Trump is apparently losing her mind as former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham continues her lucrative Donald Trump trash-talking television circuit amid the numerous investigations the ex president is at the center of. "How can she get away with this? She is a traitor," the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back
In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Trump complains about classified docs: “I don’t understand why I can’t have these things”
Former President Donald Trump said he doesn't understand why he can't have classified and top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to a report. A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump wants the FBI to return about two dozen boxes that included 11...
Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’
Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Reaction To Liz Cheney's Loss Has Twitter Divided
It's official: Liz Cheney, widely believed to be primed to lose her Congressional seat in Wyoming after voting to impeach former president Donald Trump for his involvement on January 6, was defeated by a large margin by Harriet Hageman (via The New York Times). Not one to put anything delicately,...
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Trump news –live: Cheney says ex-president would be scared to debate her as Kushner speaks out on FBI raid
Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat. On Sunday morning she told ABC News she intends to focus on keeping election deniers out of office and said Mr Trump would be afraid to debate her in a 2024...
Trump Having Hard Time Finding Lawyers Because They Want To Be Paid: Journalist
Donald Trump is reportedly having a difficult time finding lawyers to represent him in part because they want to be paid, New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman sniped Sunday. “You are seeing many fewer lawyers who are willing to go out and speak for him and/or hitch their wagon...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 525