US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Putin Orders Russian Army to Expand as Battlefield Failures, Corruption Roil the Military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the Russian army to increase its total number of active-duty troops, a clear recognition of the devastating realities of the deadly quagmire the Kremlin created for itself in Ukraine six months after it began its invasion. [. READ:. Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Daria...
Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. On Friday, the Persian Service of Radio Liberty said a 66-year-old German man was arrested about a month ago...
Deadly Battles Erupt Across Tripoli, Raising Fears of Wider Libya War
TRIPOLI (Reuters) -Rival factions battled across Libya's capital on Saturday in the worst fighting there for two years as an eyewitness said forces aligned with a parliament-backed administration moved on the city to try to take power. The Tripoli government's health ministry gave a preliminary death toll of 12 people,...
Protesters Block Peru's Interoceanic Highway After Clashes With Police
LIMA (Reuters) - Hundreds of miners blocked a stretch of Peru's Interoceanic Highway near the border with Brazil on Friday, after a clash between police and protesters the day before left at least one dead and more than a dozen injured. The protest in the Amazonian region of Madre de...
Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator warns of radiation risk
Ukraine and Russia traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility. In a communique the ministry accused Kyiv of "nuclear terrorism" and said shells landed near areas storing fresh nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
Former Nigerian Militants Get Contracts to Combat Oil Theft
YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company has hired a company owned by former militant Tompolo, whose movement's attacks on facilities in the early 2000s crippled oil production, to protect installations and tackle rampant theft, his spokesman said. It was one of five security contracts awarded as theft and...
U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
Putin Orders Benefit Payments for People Arriving in Russia From Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people. The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who...
Ukraine Spy Chief Says Russian Offensive Slowing Due to Fatigue
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv...
Turks Frustrated by 'Deliberate' Increase in Number of European Visa Rejections
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish sports presenter Sinem Okten was surprised to see her visa application to Europe's Schengen area rejected twice, having visited often to cover matches and interview figures like Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp. "I applied first to Germany then to France. Both rejected my...
Ukraine, Russia Trade More Blame on Threats to Nuclear Plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were...
Macron Visits Famed Disco Maghreb Record Shop on Algeria Trip
ORAN, Algeria (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron visited a celebrated record shop in Algeria on Saturday, an apparent overture to young Algerians during a trip aimed at easing what he called the "painful" history shared by the two countries. The trauma of French colonial rule in Algeria and the...
Ukraine Is Working to Restart Two Zaporizhzhia Reactors -Governor
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday. The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he...
