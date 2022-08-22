ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend new school together

By Alexandra Hurtado
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s children will be students at a new school next month. Prince William and Kate announced on Aug. 22 that Prince George , nine, Princess Charlotte , seven, and Prince Louis , four, will begin attending Lambrook School in Berkshire.

“We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community,” Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, said.

All three of the Cambridge children will begin attending Lambrook School in September 2022

Lambrook is a co-educational prep school for boys and girls ages 3-13. The school gives students “‘feathers to fly’, ensuring that they enter senior school life as confident, outgoing, intelligent and creative young people.” George, Charlotte and Louis won’t be Lambrook’s first royal pupils. “In 1878, two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, were pupils at Lambrook,” per the school’s website .

Prince Louis began attending nursery school last year ahead of his third birthday . Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess’ eldest son and daughter were previously students at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Prince George began attending the school in 2017 and was joined by his younger sister in 2019 .

George, Charlotte and Louis will be students at the same school

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s,” Kensington Palace said in a press release on Monday.

Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, said: “We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school’s values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas’s. We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond.”

The Mail on Sunday reported earlier this year that Prince George had a “trial day” at a new school close to Windsor . The Cambridge family is reportedly moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. According to The Telegraph , the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “hope the move will allow them to give their children the best and most ‘normal’ childhood possible. It will also ensure stability if they relocate next door to Windsor Castle at any point in the future. It has enabled the Duke and Duchess to [enroll] their children at a co-educational Berkshire prep school set in extensive grounds and boasting impressive on-site sports facilities.”

