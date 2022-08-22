ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Blue Burglary

By Joshua Hoggard
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Aug. 22, 2022 11:50 a.m.

Texoma’s Homepage was notified by Wichita Falls Police Department after publication that this was no longer the “Crime of the Week”, as suspects have been arrested.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building in which property of the City of Wichita Falls was taken.

LOCAL NEWS: WFPD seeks community aid locating Wichita Falls man missing since April

The burglary occurred at the First Wichita Building located at 719 Scott Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls, known locally as “Big Blue”.

According to Officer Brian Arias, Crime Stoppers Coordinator, a few unidentified males entered the building and took multiple pro wrestling rings and belts.

Please find surveillance photos of the suspects below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVp2n_0hQXfuPA00
    Photo of suspects, provided by Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqGTY_0hQXfuPA00
    Photo of suspects, provided by Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmiwS_0hQXfuPA00
    Photo of suspects, provided by Crime Stoppers

“Let’s get these suspects identified and get our city property back,” Arias said in a press release.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help. Any information could help solve this case.

Anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible reward being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous throughout the whole process.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference.

