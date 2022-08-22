31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days

The festival is scheduled for Sept 10-11 in Doylestown. Image via Doylestown Arts Festival

The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September.

From Sept. 10-11, Bucks County residents can enjoy the aesthetic pleasures of amazing art from local painters, sculptors, and more. The event is free to attend and will last from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.

“Featuring a diverse selection of over 150 independent artists, live music on 5 stages, demonstrations, and activities for all ages, this is not a weekend to miss,” event organizers said on their official website.

Founded in 1991, over 150 artists from the Bucks County area and beyond will have their art featured on a public platform. Several major roads in Doylestown will be shut down for the duration of the events each day.

Along with the art festival, the popular Bucks County Classic bike race will be held nearby. With both events being held on Sept. 11, the area will see some of the heaviest tourism and foot traffic of the year.