Feds Say Auditor Bilked Millions of Dollars in Romance Scam
A District of Columbia financial advisor is facing charges after allegedly working with a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal in his international romance scheme to defraud over a dozen victims.Charles K. Egunjobi, 48, was charged Friday with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams, mostly involving senior citizen victims in West Africa and the United States. Prosecutors allege that Egunjobi was instrumental in laundering money to aid in the years-long scheme spearheaded by Isidore Iwuagwu—a 35-year-old Special Deputy U.S. Marshal and Department of Justice contractor who provided security for critical federal facilities.“If you find yourself in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of drugmakers didn't report safety issues to FDA, report finds
From 2018 to 2021, 49.1 percent of global pharmaceutical companies selling products in the U.S. did not submit field alert reports, which are required to be sent to the FDA within three days of a potential defect or safety issue, according to an agency report. Nearly two-thirds of foreign drug...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached
While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech. Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
EMTALA covers abortion in Idaho hospitals, judge rules
A federal judge temporarily blocked a portion of an Idaho law that would criminalize medical professionals who performed abortions in medical emergencies. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Aug. 24 the state law, set to take effect Aug. 25, violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The federal law, enacted in 1986, requires that Medicare hospitals provide all patients appropriate emergency care — including medical screening, examination, stabilizing treatment and transfer, if necessary — irrespective of any state laws or mandates that apply to specific procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: U.S. is setting up tweaked boosters to fail
The omicron-updated vaccines couldn't come at a worse time, Katherine Wu, PhD, a writer for The Atlantic, wrote in an Aug. 25 opinion piece. Moderna and Pfizer have both submitted applications to the FDA to authorize their bivalent candidates for emergency use, which are part original formula and part omicron. If authorized by the FDA and CDC, the new boosters are planned to be ready after Labor Day weekend.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mere 2.3% of Novavax's vaccine has been used
Novavax's latecomer COVID-19 vaccine is dragging in its uptake levels as more than 97 percent of the nation's supply hasn't been administered yet, CDC data shows. Of the 626,900 Novavax doses delivered to the U.S., less than 15,000 have been administered and about 2,500 people are fully vaccinated with Novavax's two-dose series as of Aug. 25.
beckershospitalreview.com
Task force updates statin use guidance: 3 recommendations
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. The task force made three recommendations for individuals ages 40 to 75 without clinical cardiovascular disease with low-density lipoprotein lower...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com
ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 heart study findings
Here are six recent cardiology-related studies since Aug. 10, starting with the most recent:. A new "polypill" that combines three heart medications reduced deaths and other heart problems related to heart disease by 24 percent, NBC News reported Aug. 26. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who attend regular cardiology appointments have...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cryoneurolysis with iovera° for osteoarthritis knee pain: clinical evidence and experience in pre-total knee arthroplasty and non-surgical patients
Effective pain management often relies on administering opioid-based medication, but as opioids have known side effects and can lead to misuse and abuse, alternative approaches that provide non-medicated pain relief and are more versatile hold promise for improving patient care. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira...
beckershospitalreview.com
Paxlovid offers no measurable benefit to young adults, study finds
Pfizer's at-home COVID-19 drug significantly lowered hospitalization and death rates among older adults but couldn't match that efficacy in middle-aged adults, a study of more than 100,000 patients found. The research, published Aug. 24 in The New England Journal of Medicine, tracked the efficacy of one of the drugs in...
beckershospitalreview.com
AI quickens CT lung cancer detection by 65%
Researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed a deep learning algorithm that can identify and outline a non-small cell lung cancer tumor on a CT scan within seconds, Science Daily reported Aug. 24. Researchers used CT images from 787 patients to train their AI program to identify tumors...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare organizations
Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, have targeted at least four healthcare organizations in the last three months, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 24. Five things to know about the group:. The Karakurt gang emerged in late 2021 and likely has ties to the Conti ransomware...
beckershospitalreview.com
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
beckershospitalreview.com
NIH awards U of Alabama researcher $11.2M for heart attack tissue study
The National Institutes of Health awarded a $11.2 million, five-year grant to Jianyi Zhang, MD, PhD, to study how to restore dead tissue from a heart attack, UAB News reported. Up until an experimental procedure performed by Zhang and his colleagues, mammalian hearts had shown no ability to grow new...
