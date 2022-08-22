ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
City
Van Buren, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Goose Creek, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Goose Creek, SC
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
City
Mulberry, AR
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Of Force#The Arkansas State Police
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
yourislandnews.com

Man who lit ex-girlfriend’s car sent to prison for arson

A Beaufort man has been sent to prison for lighting a woman’s car on fire. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, to two counts of third-degree arson. His jury trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday morning following a day of jury selection and pretrial motions at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
live5news.com

Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say

A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial. Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy