Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Family demands more charges for NCPD officer involved in deadly crash on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of Raudnesia Waring held a press conference Friday at 3 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall to demand more charges be brought against a North Charleston police officer for his role in a deadly crash. Waring, 24, was killed in a crash...
Berkeley County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stuck truck shooting
Deon Antonio Michael Frasier was 17 when he shot Chadwick Garrett three times, killing the 45-year-old who had asked for money after helping Frasier and his cousin pull a SUV from a ditch. Now 23, Frasier was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Aug....
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22
One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
Attorneys claim deputy involved in viral Arkansas arrest has history of excessive force
Attorneys for a man videoed during his arrest in Crawford County Sunday are claiming one of the deputies involved has a history of violent arrests.
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Student found with weapon in backpack at Goose Creek High School on Thursday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was found with a weapon in their backpack at Goose Creek High School this week. The discovery came after a school resource officer observed a suspicious student interaction on Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents. School administrators and law enforcement took immediate action and conducted […]
Man who lit ex-girlfriend’s car sent to prison for arson
A Beaufort man has been sent to prison for lighting a woman’s car on fire. Anthony Dayon Best, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, to two counts of third-degree arson. His jury trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday morning following a day of jury selection and pretrial motions at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say
A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found Thursday afternoon. She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Family of woman shot and killed hopeful trial will bring closure
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman shot and killed in 2019 has been waiting since then for justice after the pandemic delayed her accused killer’s trial. Ebony Myers’ family and friends say it has been “a rollercoaster ride” over the past three years waiting for something that will help them finally move on.
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
