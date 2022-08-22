Customs officials in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, have seized a giant elephant’s foot that has been converted into a velvet-covered container. The foot was from the U.K. and intended for a recipient in Germany. The illegal item did not have the proper paperwork, and it was reportedly intended to be a gift for a Swiss person that was supposed to pick up the package in Weil am Rhein, a town bordering Germany and Switzerland.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO