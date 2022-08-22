ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customs Officials in Germany Seize Giant Elephant Foot

Customs officials in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, have seized a giant elephant’s foot that has been converted into a velvet-covered container. The foot was from the U.K. and intended for a recipient in Germany. The illegal item did not have the proper paperwork, and it was reportedly intended to be a gift for a Swiss person that was supposed to pick up the package in Weil am Rhein, a town bordering Germany and Switzerland.
France Giving Citizens €4,000 to Ditch Their Cars for Electric Bikes

France’s government is giving €4,000 to people who agree to trade in their gas-powered cars for electric bikes. The government wants to incentivize people to give up their gasoline-guzzling cars and start using electric bikes to help the environment and offer cleaner modes of transportation. The subsidy is...
