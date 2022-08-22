Read full article on original website
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
swark.today
Murder Charge Filed In Franklin County Body Case
AUGUST 24, 2022 – Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday (August 20th) on theft charges related to the homicide.Copies of the dated news releases related to Tran’s case follow:
Bentonville police identify man killed in shooting on Rose Garden Lane
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
KHBS
Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.
Police working three-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police announced they are working a three-vehicle accident near Rogers and Towson avenues that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26.
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Photos show injuries to suspect after Crawford County arrest, viral video
Pictures show injuries to man arrested in Crawford County incident.
Police ask your help to ID vehicle in hit-and-run fatality
FORT SMITH, Ark. – Early last Sunday morning, August 21, just before 4:20 a.m. a 27-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5200 block of Townson Ave in Fort Smith. The white passenger car involved fled the scene. Fort Smith Police are now asking the public to assist...
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
Woman found dead off Highway 186; man faces first-degree murder charge
A Fort Smith man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman found dead off Highway 186 in Franklin County.
Handcuffed man runs into ditch before Pottsville police arrest
Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Human remains found at Beaver Lake
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
