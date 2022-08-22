ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Murder Charge Filed In Franklin County Body Case

AUGUST 24, 2022 – Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday (August 20th) on theft charges related to the homicide.Copies of the dated news releases related to Tran’s case follow:
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville police identify man killed in shooting on Rose Garden Lane

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to a call on Rose Garden Lane where shots had been reportedly fired. Police say the caller told them that another male had shot a man.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, AR
Franklin County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Altus, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Agents#Violent Crime
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy