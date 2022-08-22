Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Distressed Black-Headed Snake Rescued From Minibus Engine
A team from Wildlife SOS rescued a five-foot-long Black-headed royal snake stuck in the engine of a mini tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir, India. It took the team a long two hours to rescue the distressed snake. The snake is now under observation and will be released back into the wild once deemed fit.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
Starving Pit Bull Kept on a Heavy Chain All His Life is Finally Rescued!
In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog has been chained up all his life amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This pitbull was abandoned without any access to food or water, and his chain was so short he barely had any room to walk around. Source: Love Furry Friends –...
One Green Planet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Adopt Beagle Rescued From Cruel Envigo Breeding Facility
This beagle named Mamma Mia went from rags to riches after she was rescued from a beagle breeding and research plant along with 4,000 other beagles and ended up being adopted by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Source: Inside Edition/Youtube. That’s right, Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted Mamma...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Justice For Murdered Rhino Protector in South Africa
Anton Mzimba was a brave man in South Africa who dedicated his life to protecting the rhinos was brutally murdered in front of his entire family. Mzimba was one of the head rangers at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and one of the Global Conservation Corps’ advisors. He helped protect rhinos from illegal poachers, who his family believes are the exact ones who took away his life.
One Green Planet
Sinkholes Are Becoming a Huge Problem in New York As Officials Deem Climate Change the Cause
Sinkholes are on the rise in New York, and officials have deemed the cause of most to be the climate crisis. Recently, a stretch in the Bronx collapsed, dropping a van into a sinkhole. In a hearing last week, speaking of the incident, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala, said, “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land
After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
Comments / 0