Akron, OH

Paul Hetherington
4d ago

People with little to no law enforcement background/experience do not belong in any type of review or oversight position over police.

Timothy Edwards
4d ago

Just anything to twist the truth around to make this guy an angel, laws are there for a reason, but certain people think they can make their own laws and it isn't happening....

AP_000454.5e8b22b579c742f2ad381eb5e04177fb.0320
4d ago

I recommend that the civilian review board review the behavior of Walker. Upon conclusion of the review, the board should issue guidelines to all criminals- regardless of race- exactly how they can save their own lives. And to the cops that shot Walker…get to the gun range. Your accuracy was not very good.

Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Activists deliver petition to Akron Police ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25:. Activists deliver petition to Akron Police calling for reform, accountability. Greater Cleveland RTA to create oversight committee for its police force. Striking Columbus teachers reach tentative agreement. Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
AKRON, OH
hudson.oh.us

Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise

In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
HUDSON, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

