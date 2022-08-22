Read full article on original website
Paul Hetherington
4d ago
People with little to no law enforcement background/experience do not belong in any type of review or oversight position over police.
Timothy Edwards
4d ago
Just anything to twist the truth around to make this guy an angel, laws are there for a reason, but certain people think they can make their own laws and it isn't happening....
AP_000454.5e8b22b579c742f2ad381eb5e04177fb.0320
4d ago
I recommend that the civilian review board review the behavior of Walker. Upon conclusion of the review, the board should issue guidelines to all criminals- regardless of race- exactly how they can save their own lives. And to the cops that shot Walker…get to the gun range. Your accuracy was not very good.
