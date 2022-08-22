ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Business Donates Navy Beans for Upcoming Festival in Rising Sun

The annual fall festival takes place September 16-17. L-R: Mike Northcutt, City of Rising Sun, Project Manager & Navy Bean Fall Festival Co-Coordinator;. Kendal Miller, Ohio County Tourism, Executive Director; Jim McDaniel, Ohio County Tourism, Board President; Debbie Thomason, Director of the Education Center of Rising Sun; and Jane Angst, Ohio County Community Foundation, Executive Director are shown with the Navy Beans provided by N.K. Hurst Company of Zionsville, IN. Photo provided.
RISING SUN, IN
Safe Passage, Inc. Receives Grant for Critical Shelter Upkeep

First Financial Bank is a top granter for the project. Pictured at the First Financial Foundation check presentation to Safe Passage, from left, Karen Mirick, Safe Passage board secretary, Jane Yorn, Safe Passage founder, Cari Kettman, Safe Passage Executive Director, Morgan Oesterling, Carrie Rupp, Brad Mehlon and Angela Byers, all of First Financial. Photo provided.
BATESVILLE, IN

