First Financial Bank is a top granter for the project. Pictured at the First Financial Foundation check presentation to Safe Passage, from left, Karen Mirick, Safe Passage board secretary, Jane Yorn, Safe Passage founder, Cari Kettman, Safe Passage Executive Director, Morgan Oesterling, Carrie Rupp, Brad Mehlon and Angela Byers, all of First Financial. Photo provided.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO