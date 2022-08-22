Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
One Green Planet
Distressed Black-Headed Snake Rescued From Minibus Engine
A team from Wildlife SOS rescued a five-foot-long Black-headed royal snake stuck in the engine of a mini tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir, India. It took the team a long two hours to rescue the distressed snake. The snake is now under observation and will be released back into the wild once deemed fit.
Bill Nye Explains The Connection Between Climate Change And Paris Terrorism
Bill Nye discusses the link he sees between the changing climate and the recent attacks in Paris.
One Green Planet
Sinkholes Are Becoming a Huge Problem in New York As Officials Deem Climate Change the Cause
Sinkholes are on the rise in New York, and officials have deemed the cause of most to be the climate crisis. Recently, a stretch in the Bronx collapsed, dropping a van into a sinkhole. In a hearing last week, speaking of the incident, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala, said, “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing.”
RELATED PEOPLE
One Green Planet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Adopt Beagle Rescued From Cruel Envigo Breeding Facility
This beagle named Mamma Mia went from rags to riches after she was rescued from a beagle breeding and research plant along with 4,000 other beagles and ended up being adopted by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Source: Inside Edition/Youtube. That’s right, Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted Mamma...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Justice For Murdered Rhino Protector in South Africa
Anton Mzimba was a brave man in South Africa who dedicated his life to protecting the rhinos was brutally murdered in front of his entire family. Mzimba was one of the head rangers at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and one of the Global Conservation Corps’ advisors. He helped protect rhinos from illegal poachers, who his family believes are the exact ones who took away his life.
One Green Planet
France Giving Citizens €4,000 to Ditch Their Cars for Electric Bikes
France’s government is giving €4,000 to people who agree to trade in their gas-powered cars for electric bikes. The government wants to incentivize people to give up their gasoline-guzzling cars and start using electric bikes to help the environment and offer cleaner modes of transportation. The subsidy is...
CARS・
One Green Planet
Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land
After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Customs Officials in Germany Seize Giant Elephant Foot
Customs officials in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, have seized a giant elephant’s foot that has been converted into a velvet-covered container. The foot was from the U.K. and intended for a recipient in Germany. The illegal item did not have the proper paperwork, and it was reportedly intended to be a gift for a Swiss person that was supposed to pick up the package in Weil am Rhein, a town bordering Germany and Switzerland.
One Green Planet
Researchers Create Turbine Blades That Can be Recycled into Gummy Bears
What happens when turbine blades reach the end of their lifespan? Well, these scientists have designed composite resin for blades that can be broken down and made into new products like chewy sweets (think gummy bears!) Source: American Chemical Society Meeting Newsroom/Youtube. Researchers at Michigan State University have developed a...
Comments / 0