Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGW
'It pushed me to the edge:' Former student sues Seattle Public Schools for alleged hazing trauma
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old University of Victoria student from Seattle has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools over a hazing incident at Garfield High School and the alleged intimidation that followed from top school administrators. Alex, who asked not to have his last name used, entered Garfield in...
KGW
‘I would take it so personally if it happens’: Mother of WSU student who died after hazing wants to prevent more deaths
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The parents of Sam Martinez, the Bellevue teen who died after a 2019 Washington State University (WSU) hazing incident, urge other families to learn from their story. As thousands of young people in Washington prepare to head off to college, Martinez’s mother, Jolayne Houtz, said one...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 1