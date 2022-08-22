Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!
Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
One Green Planet
Distressed Black-Headed Snake Rescued From Minibus Engine
A team from Wildlife SOS rescued a five-foot-long Black-headed royal snake stuck in the engine of a mini tourist bus in Jammu and Kashmir, India. It took the team a long two hours to rescue the distressed snake. The snake is now under observation and will be released back into the wild once deemed fit.
Authorities Find $100M in Drugs Hidden in Vintage Bentley Shipped to Australia
Drug traffickers stashed 355 pounds of methamphetamines and 132 pounds of cocaine in a 1960 Bentley S2.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Justice For Murdered Rhino Protector in South Africa
Anton Mzimba was a brave man in South Africa who dedicated his life to protecting the rhinos was brutally murdered in front of his entire family. Mzimba was one of the head rangers at the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and one of the Global Conservation Corps’ advisors. He helped protect rhinos from illegal poachers, who his family believes are the exact ones who took away his life.
One Green Planet
Sinkholes Are Becoming a Huge Problem in New York As Officials Deem Climate Change the Cause
Sinkholes are on the rise in New York, and officials have deemed the cause of most to be the climate crisis. Recently, a stretch in the Bronx collapsed, dropping a van into a sinkhole. In a hearing last week, speaking of the incident, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala, said, “we will not be able to change our infrastructure as fast as the climate is changing.”
In a first, scientists invent contact lenses that could identify tumors from tears
It's the dreaded C-word. The mere mention sends shivers down the spine. That's because it's not only difficult to treat but also invasive to diagnose. Biopsies can require deep cuts, which leave marks behind. Non-invasive cancer-detecting contact lenses. That’s why it was so exciting to discover that a group of...
One Green Planet
Researchers Create Turbine Blades That Can be Recycled into Gummy Bears
What happens when turbine blades reach the end of their lifespan? Well, these scientists have designed composite resin for blades that can be broken down and made into new products like chewy sweets (think gummy bears!) Source: American Chemical Society Meeting Newsroom/Youtube. Researchers at Michigan State University have developed a...
One Green Planet
Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land
After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
