Numbers from YPD Data have slightly gone down for Domestic Violence cases, but that doesn’t mean DV is down…

YCSO reminds people to look out for kids around buses and school zones
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – With kids returning to school this week, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) wants to remind drivers to be on the look out for kids and follow school zone traffic laws. Most kids in Yakima County are returning to school this week. Some schools...
Wind-driven brush fire near White Swan burned a few homeless encampments, evacuation levels all lifted
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — A wind-driven brush fire started out as 100 acres then escalated to more than 1,000 in a few hours on Friday. The brush fire burned a few homeless encampments, but no injuries have been reported, said Yakima County Fire District 5. Yakima County Emergency Management...
Clear the Shelters: “When we don’t have the fosters we need, we have to turn [dogs] away,” said a Pronto Puppy Rescue foster, adoption event
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Pronto Puppy Rescue fosters help care for abandoned dogs to make sure they’re happy and healthy for adoption. Without fosters, dumped dogs would have to stay on the streets and fend for themselves. Pronto Puppy Rescue is hosting an adoption event Saturday 8/27 from...
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. – According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President...
