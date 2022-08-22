ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

DPS Troopers host active shooter training for PBTISD

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS Troopers were invited to host a C.R.A.S.E and Stop the Bleed course for students and staff of The Pecos Barstow Toyah Independent School District.

C.R.A.S.E stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. More than 180 faculty and staff were trained from 3 campus locations on ways to safely respond to active shooter situations.

The event was made possible by the Pecos Police Department, Pecos ISD Police, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, and Reeves County EMS.

Texas DPS says that future dates are in place to complete further training for the remaining faculty that was unable to participate.

Stop the Bleed and C.R.A.S.E training is offered to the public, school districts, businesses, and civic organizations free of charge by Texas DPS.

The purpose of the training is to provide lifesaving skills and situational awareness to the citizens of Texas.

