The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Fox5 KVVU
FIRST ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a set of remains discovered at Calville Bay on May 7. Thomas Erndt, who was 42 at the time of his death, had drowned at the lake on Aug. 2, 2002. Tom Erndt was 10 years...
8newsnow.com
Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
Injuries reported in northwest valley crash
Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at Elkhorn and Cimarron Roads near Centennial Hills Park.
1 person in critical condition after hit-and-run at an Olive Garden
A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Charleston and Decatur Boulevard, police say.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
Fox5 KVVU
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas
UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
City: Dog slated for euthanasia after fatally mauling Las Vegas woman
The dog that fatally mauled an 88-year-old woman will be euthanized, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas says. The dog's owner/keeper can request a hearing to challenge the decision.
Police: Man shoots shotgun into air before shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas valley
A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.
Look: Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
