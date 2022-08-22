ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
8newsnow.com

Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
Fox5 KVVU

1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
8 News Now

SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas

UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
