WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools

Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity to build a house

GENESEE CO. (WNEM) – Habitat for Humanity received some new volunteers after partnering with Ally Challenge. Just before the opening round of the Ally Challenge on Friday, volunteers took a break from the course Wednesday morning to help Genesee County Habitat for Humanity build a house. “Affordable housing is...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
wbkb11.com

Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs

A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Huron Co. fire departments receiving $732K to replace equipment

HURON Co. Mich. (WNEM) - Fire departments in Huron County will receive $732,454 to replace rescue equipment. The funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants program will replace self-contained breathing apparatus-style air packs. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day event. The renovated Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint is hosting the Crim Race Expo where runners can grab race packets and find more than 40 health and fitness vendors until 7 p.m. on Friday.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Crim officials held a press conference kicking off the weekend of races and announcing the much-anticipated return of the festival lot celebration. Thousands of running shoes will be pounding the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.
LAINGSBURG, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI

