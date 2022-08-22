Read full article on original website
WNEM
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
WNEM
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools
Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
WNEM
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
WNEM
Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity to build a house
GENESEE CO. (WNEM) – Habitat for Humanity received some new volunteers after partnering with Ally Challenge. Just before the opening round of the Ally Challenge on Friday, volunteers took a break from the course Wednesday morning to help Genesee County Habitat for Humanity build a house. “Affordable housing is...
WNEM
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
wbkb11.com
Local Vet Reacts to Parvo-like Virus Killing Northern Michigan Dogs
A virus similar to parvovirus has been infecting and killing dogs in northern Michigan. Michigan State University is still investigating, but as of Monday, the first samples submitted for testing were in fact positive for canine parvovirus. Walter E. Bungard DVM of the Atlanta Veterinary Clinic hasn’t seen any cases...
WNEM
Huron Co. fire departments receiving $732K to replace equipment
HURON Co. Mich. (WNEM) - Fire departments in Huron County will receive $732,454 to replace rescue equipment. The funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants program will replace self-contained breathing apparatus-style air packs. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our...
WNEM
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day event. The renovated Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint is hosting the Crim Race Expo where runners can grab race packets and find more than 40 health and fitness vendors until 7 p.m. on Friday.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game. The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword is my favorite game and...
WNEM
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Crim officials held a press conference kicking off the weekend of races and announcing the much-anticipated return of the festival lot celebration. Thousands of running shoes will be pounding the...
WNEM
State police crime lab requested for body found in Montrose Twp.
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab has been requested for assistance after a body was found in Montrose Township yesterday. No word yet on how the victim died. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
WNEM
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
WNEM
Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
