NME

‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer

Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Tom Hardy wins two gold medals at charity jiu-jitsu tournament

Tom Hardy has won two gold medals at a charity Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Wolverhampton. The actor, known for roles in Peaky Blinders and Mad Max: Fury Road, participated at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday (August 20). Hardy, who is an ambassador for the...
ADVOCACY
NME

Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream

Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
MUSIC
NME

Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game

10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME. Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones

Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation

A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’

Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
MUSIC
NME

‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage

Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio

The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’

BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
WORLD
NME

Greentea Peng details new mixtape ‘Greenzone 108’

Greentea Peng has shared details of a new mixtape, ‘Greenzone 108’, which is set to be released next month. The news comes a week after the artist returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’, which has now been given an official video alongside the mixtape’s announcement.
MUSIC
NME

Björk launches new podcast detailing the creation of her albums

Björk has launched a new podcast series in which she’ll reflect on the creation of each of her studio albums. The first three episodes of Björk: Sonic Symbolism will be released next Thursday (September 1), delving into the worlds of ‘Debut’ (1993), ‘Post’ (1995) and ‘Homogenic’ (1997) respectively.
MUSIC
NME

TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’

American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
BUSINESS
NME

Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’

Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC

