NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
NME
Tom Hardy wins two gold medals at charity jiu-jitsu tournament
Tom Hardy has won two gold medals at a charity Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Wolverhampton. The actor, known for roles in Peaky Blinders and Mad Max: Fury Road, participated at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday (August 20). Hardy, who is an ambassador for the...
NME
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
NME
Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream
Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
NME
Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game
10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME. Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.
NME
New ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ patch adds “challenging” Terror Zones
Diablo 2: Resurrected has a new patch for the player testing realm (PTR) which introduces Terror Zones, an experimental feature aimed at making the leveling process more difficult. Terror Zones are optional, but if players enable them prior to starting a game they’ll be terrorised by the armies of the...
NME
How to watch Nintendo’s Treehouse Live presentation
A Nintendo Treehouse Live is taking place tonight (August 25), and it’s focusing on competitive shooter Splatoon 3 and fantasy role-playing game Harvestella – here’s how to watch it. Treehouse Live events differ from a traditional Nintendo Direct as they dive into a smaller handful of games...
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
NME
‘Forspoken’ trailer shares ten minutes of new in-game footage
Square Enix has shown off a ten-minute in-game trailer of footage for Forspoken, its upcoming open-world adventure game. Frey Holland, who is played by Ella Balinska, is an “ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive” in an adventure through a “beautiful yet cruel” world known as Athia. The trailer includes the city of Cipal, which is the only safe haven within Athia.
NME
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
NME
The National joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for ‘Weird Goodbyes’ at All Points East
The National returned to London last night (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – watch them perform new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold below. ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was released last week and features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on vocals. While introducing Pecknold,...
NME
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film
LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
NME
BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’
BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ season 2 adding new map and specialist next week
EA Dice has detailed what players can expect from the imminent second season of Battlefield 2042, called Master Of Arms. Starting on August 30 next week, Master Of Arms will include a new map, specialist, hardware and battle pass. The new map is called Stranded, set in a drained desert...
NME
Pantera to play first comeback shows at South American Knotfest events, Heaven & Hell in Mexico
The first four dates of Pantera’s reunion tour have been announced, with the groove-metal pioneers’ first shows in more than two decades set to go down at festivals this December. The first of those festivals will be Heaven & Hell in Mexico, where alongside Scorpions, Pantera will co-headline...
NME
Greentea Peng details new mixtape ‘Greenzone 108’
Greentea Peng has shared details of a new mixtape, ‘Greenzone 108’, which is set to be released next month. The news comes a week after the artist returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’, which has now been given an official video alongside the mixtape’s announcement.
NME
Fever 333 on becoming pals with heroes Deftones and their “genre-defining” new album
Fever 333‘s Jason Butler caught up with NME backstage at , telling us about befriending his heroes Deftones and what to expect from the band’s “genre-defining” upcoming album. Watch our video interview with Butler above. Last night (Friday August 26), the band performed a blistering headline...
NME
Björk launches new podcast detailing the creation of her albums
Björk has launched a new podcast series in which she’ll reflect on the creation of each of her studio albums. The first three episodes of Björk: Sonic Symbolism will be released next Thursday (September 1), delving into the worlds of ‘Debut’ (1993), ‘Post’ (1995) and ‘Homogenic’ (1997) respectively.
NME
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
NME
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’
Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
