Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV scientists on cutting edge of energy transmission research

Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer. According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

