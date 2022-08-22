Keanu Reeves made one couple's entire year when he hung out for their wedding. James and Nikki Roadnight were getting married in Northamptonshire, England. The bride told Newsweek that her husband saw the actor in the hotel and asked the John Wick star to come over and have a drink. Well, Reeves took them up on their offer and made their special day even more unforgettable. After that bar conversation, the beloved actor actually came over to take some pictures and offer his congratulations. Roadnight didn't think he would. The groom thought getting to talk to him would be more than enough, but Reeves went above and beyond. Check out her story right here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO