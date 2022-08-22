Read full article on original website
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
Current WWE Superstar Was Almost Given Hulk Hogan's "Real American" as His Entrance Theme
Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme is synonymous with the six-time former WWE Champion's career. But, as Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter this week, the theme was almost passed to him. Ali has been mostly used on Main Event tapings for quite some time and earlier this week he admitted that he was looking to find himself. He wrote, "I've always found myself toning down who I am to be more 'marketable'...and because of that I find myself trying to find myself. I'm Pakistani. I'm Indian. I'm American. I'm Muslim. I'm Mustafa Ali. And I'm gonna embrace all that. Screw being marketable. I'm gonna be a message."
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Steam Gets New Top Seller After Big Announcement
Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen a new game rocketing to the top of the sales chart after a massive announcement took place within the past day. As of this week, developer Bungie finally revealed the first major details of Ligthfall, which is the next major expansion for Destiny 2 that is slated to arrive in early 2023. And while it might not seem like a big deal for Destiny 2 to be getting another major piece of DLC, clearly, fans are already buying the expansion in droves.
League of Legends Hotfix Buffs Yuumi Immediately After Nerf
League of Legends got another new update this week with some Yuumi nerfs coming through after the changes spent some time on the PTB for testing ahead of their release. The nerfs looked to lessen the impact of Yuumi's Zoomies ability, the one that heals and speeds up allies and is one of several points of frustration players hold against Yuumi when playing against her. While that nerf has persisted after the update's release on Wednesday, Riot Games quickly followed it up with a buff much to the chagrin of those who were happy to see the champion nerfed.
"Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection" Announced by Controversial Anti-Piracy Company
Denuvo, an anti-piracy company which PC users are probably all too familiar with by now, is expanding its preventative efforts to the Nintendo Switch platform. The company announced this move this week in a press release amid a Gamescom announcement of what it said will be the "industry's first Nintendo Switch emulator protection." The goal of this new technology is to better safeguard Nintendo Switch games from being emulated on PCs "with no impact on the gaming experience," Denuvo claims.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
Twitter Adds a New Spaces Feature
Twitter is evolving its Spaces tab with another new type of media for users to engage with: podcasts. The social platform announced this week its plans to integrate podcasts into Spaces, the feature which allows listeners to tune into conversations between hosts and other speakers geared towards specific topics. These added podcasts are part of a larger Spaces test with other features intended to make it easier for people to engage in the audio content they're looking for.
Twitch Makes Big Change to Partners' Exclusivity Clause
Twitch has announced that it has made a big change to where Partners can stream their content. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet, managing to rope in millions of people on a daily basis with its wide array of content. Streamers can broadcast games, talk shows, and even movies that are on Amazon Prime, all while making money and curating an audience for themselves. Twitch is one of the most popular live streaming platforms out there, even inspiring other tech giants like Google to take cues from it and apply it to its own streaming platform on YouTube. This has resulted in a lot of competition between the two platforms with YouTube even signing contracts with some of Twitch's biggest talent.
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
8 Of The Worst “Saying The Movie Title In The Movie” Moments, And 8 That Give Me Chills
"So that's it, huh? We're some kind of SUICIDE SQUAD?"
John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple During Wedding Photos
Keanu Reeves made one couple's entire year when he hung out for their wedding. James and Nikki Roadnight were getting married in Northamptonshire, England. The bride told Newsweek that her husband saw the actor in the hotel and asked the John Wick star to come over and have a drink. Well, Reeves took them up on their offer and made their special day even more unforgettable. After that bar conversation, the beloved actor actually came over to take some pictures and offer his congratulations. Roadnight didn't think he would. The groom thought getting to talk to him would be more than enough, but Reeves went above and beyond. Check out her story right here.
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Establishes a Major Tie to Shang-Chi
Marvel fans can rest easy because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally rested the case of the missing Abomination! The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 timeline has been hard to pin down after the big time jump in Avengers: Endgame, and one scene, in particular, has been confusing fans: How and when did The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) have their little cage match fight as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter Bundle Offers 8 Games for Just $10
There's a new batch of games available for thrifty shoppers via Humble Bundle's latest deal, for those fond of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, you've got quite a few games waiting for you for a pretty low price. Humble Bundle revealed its new collection of games this week consisting entirely of titles from WB Games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and LEGO Harry Potter headlining the bundle. It comes with 11 items total which can all be yours (on the PC platform via Steam) for $10.
