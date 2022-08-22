ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.C. gas prices fall to $3.42

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Welcome relief is coming for South Carolina drivers as gas prices have continued trending downward in the past week.

The state gas price fell by 4.6 cents and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.42 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

This past week marked the tenth consecutive week of falling prices at the pump in the Palmetto State.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 45.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.14 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.61 per gallon.

Where is the cheapest gas near me?

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases.”

De Haan added that weather remains an important factor related to potential disruptions as peak hurricane season approaches.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents, averaging $3.86 per gallon today. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

