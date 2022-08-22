Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.
According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.
Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.
BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August 22 through August 26.
August 26 is the target date for paving completion. Construction may be delayed due to weather conditions.
