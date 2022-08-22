ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena

By Lindsay Miller
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbrQn_0hQXcY4f00

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.

Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.

Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market

BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August 22 through August 26.

August 26 is the target date for paving completion. Construction may be delayed due to weather conditions.

