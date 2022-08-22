Falter was recalled as expected ahead of his start Friday against the Pirates. Falter allowed one run on two hits in six innings against the Mets his last time out, earning his first major-league win of the season. He was sent down after that outing but is allowed to return just six days later as that game was part of a doubleheader. In eight starts and four relief appearances at the MLB level this season, Falter owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with his 2.0 HR/9 standing as his most significant red flag.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO