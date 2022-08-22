Neshaminy School District Plans To Build New School, Sports Complex for $51.8M, $13M

The school district plans on building these additions in the near future. Image via Neshaminy School District

Neshaminy School District is moving forward with plans for a new middle school location and high school sports complex. Peg Quann wrote about the plans and their timelines for the Bucks County Courier Times.

This winter, the school district will oversee the construction of a new elementary school building on Maple Point Middle School’s campus. The new school will replace Pearl Buck Elementary School in Middletown. That building, which was built in 1968, would have cost $24 million to $26 million to renovate.

The new elementary school is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. It is expected to be able to house between 800 and 900 children.

The school district will be moving forward with a new $13 million sports complex at Neshaminy High School.

“We’re renovating the whole sports complex…Basically, we’re not going to interrupt a single football game. … We’re going to have the stadium through Nov. 1,” said Superintendent Rob McGee.