Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event. Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.
NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’
Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
NASCAR: Fake Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing announcement spreads
Kyle Busch’s status for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become such a talking point that now fans are beginning to make things up. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but even with primary sponsor Mars Wrigley announcing after the 2021 season ended that the 2022 season would be their last, a contract extension was seen as not much more than a formality for the two-time champion.
NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement
Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Analyzes Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott Incident and Fans of the No. 9 Won’t Be Happy With What He Had to Say
Dale Earnhardt Jr. analyzed the Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott incident at Watkins Glen, and he said one driver made a miscalculation. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Analyzes Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott Incident and Fans of the No. 9 Won’t Be Happy With What He Had to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’
RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
Kyle Petty Gets Blunt About Kyle Busch Making Sacrifices in Future: ‘You Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat It Too’
Kyle Petty didn't hold back and got blunt with Kyle Busch, suggesting the driver must be willing to make sacrifices. The post Kyle Petty Gets Blunt About Kyle Busch Making Sacrifices in Future: ‘You Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat It Too’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
The Kyle Busch to RCR Rumor Is Both Bonkers and Plausible as the Ultimate Silly Season Move
Silly Season has seen one big surprise already, but Kyle Busch going to Richard Childress Racing would top everything. The post The Kyle Busch to RCR Rumor Is Both Bonkers and Plausible as the Ultimate Silly Season Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. The...
NASCAR group keeps getting smaller and smaller
The amount of NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family continues to dwindle, and they haven’t added any new ones in several years. The Coca-Cola Racing Family has been a group of various Coca-Cola-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series drivers for close to two and a half decades. During...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement produces major playoff change
Kurt Busch will not be one of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, despite winning at Kansas Speedway back in mid-May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has been sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition ever since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last month left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Friday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Four races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. That stretch has races at Daytona International Speedway (Friday night), Darlington Raceway (Sept. 3), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 10) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16). Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin...
NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to race this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Cup and Xfinity qualifying are scheduled at the 2.5-mile track Friday afternoon, followed by the Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. on USA Network. Austin Hill won the February Xfinity race at DIS in...
NASCAR Cup Series: 5 playoff drivers who are in jeopardy
As many as five of last year’s playoff drivers could miss the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series postseason. One race remains on the regular season schedule. With 14 playoff eligible drivers (excluding 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch) having found victory lane at some point during the first 25 races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, there can be no more than 15 different winners before the playoffs begin.
Kurt Busch stands down for start of NASCAR playoffs
Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and has withdrawn the medical waiver that kept him eligible for the postseason as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. “As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45...
