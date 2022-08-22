ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event. Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’

Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Fake Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing announcement spreads

Kyle Busch’s status for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become such a talking point that now fans are beginning to make things up. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but even with primary sponsor Mars Wrigley announcing after the 2021 season ended that the 2022 season would be their last, a contract extension was seen as not much more than a formality for the two-time champion.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement

Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Cody Ware
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Harrison Burton
FanSided

NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem

Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Racing News

Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR group keeps getting smaller and smaller

The amount of NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family continues to dwindle, and they haven’t added any new ones in several years. The Coca-Cola Racing Family has been a group of various Coca-Cola-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series drivers for close to two and a half decades. During...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday Daytona Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Four races remain before the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. That stretch has races at Daytona International Speedway (Friday night), Darlington Raceway (Sept. 3), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 10) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16). Seven drivers have clinched a position in the playoffs: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to race this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Cup and Xfinity qualifying are scheduled at the 2.5-mile track Friday afternoon, followed by the Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. on USA Network. Austin Hill won the February Xfinity race at DIS in...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 playoff drivers who are in jeopardy

As many as five of last year’s playoff drivers could miss the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series postseason. One race remains on the regular season schedule. With 14 playoff eligible drivers (excluding 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch) having found victory lane at some point during the first 25 races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, there can be no more than 15 different winners before the playoffs begin.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kurt Busch stands down for start of NASCAR playoffs

Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and has withdrawn the medical waiver that kept him eligible for the postseason as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. “As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy