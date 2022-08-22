Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
[Video] These Are The Things Investors Should Think About When Looking At Cannabis Stocks, According To CNBC's Tim Seymour
What should investors pay attention to during the next wave of investing in cannabis?. According to Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, more subsectors will develop as the industry goes global. Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Tim Seymour and let’s network and learn together. Join...
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results
Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Want To Invest Like Kenneth Griffin? Here Is 1 Dividend Stock Citadel Has That Could Be A Nice Addition To A Portfolio
Broadcom is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments. Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million. After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such...
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
