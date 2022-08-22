ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

