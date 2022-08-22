ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bucks County Classic Is Returning to Doylestown. Read To Know When and How To Participate

The race will take place on Sept. 11, rain or shine.Image via Bucks County Herald

The popular Bucks County Classic bike race will be returning to Doylestown in mid-September, seeing racers from around the world come to the area. Mike Maney wrote about the upcoming race for the Bucks County Herald.

This year’s race will be the 18th edition of the popular race. With riders coming from around the globe, Bucks County will see an influx of visitors as the race takes place on Sept. 11.

Alongside the race will be the Doylestown Art Festival, another Bucks County event that sees travelers from around the area and further visit the town. That event will take place from Sept. 10-11.

“We’re really excited to be able to hold this race for the 18th year in Doylestown,” said Laura Reppert, the event’s race director. “Every year it amazes us how the community pulls together to make this happen.”

The first races of the day will commencer at 9:10 AM and conclude with award ceremonies at 3:45 PM. The bike race will be held rain or shine.

Read more about the upcoming race at the Bucks County Herald.

