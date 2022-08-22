ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

AT&T Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, AT&T T earned $4.54 billion, a 12.14% increase from the preceding quarter. AT&T's sales decreased to $29.64 billion, a 22.21% change since Q1. AT&T earned $5.16 billion, and sales totaled $38.10 billion in Q1. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is a measure...
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch FTCH shares increased by 28.5% to $12.26 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Farfetch's stock is 51.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 453.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WYNN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

This Analyst Is Bullish On Okta Ahead Of Its Quarterly Results

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy and $135 price target on Okta, Inc OKTA, which will report its quarterly results on August 31. The analyst thinks they will beat and raise, but expectations align with the outcome. Last quarter, the stock had an outsized reaction to low expectations due...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Benzinga

Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022

• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga

