What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Marvell's Upside Is Only Limited By Supply, Analysts Say After Mixed Q2 Results

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL reported Q2 EPS of $0.57, beating the consensus of $0.56. The revenue of $1.517 billion, up 41% Y/Y, missed the consensus of $1.520 billion. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated an Overweight and price target of $60. He did not take much comfort in MRVL's assertion that underlying demand remains intact as he saw a material correction.
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2022

• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 1.85% to $21.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 91.5K shares is 40.4% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.1 million.
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Analysts Cheer Workday's Better Than Feared Q2 Amid Macro Concerns

Workday, Inc WDAY clocked 21.9% revenue growth in Q2 to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates. The subscription revenues of $1.37 billion were up 22.8%. Workday reported EPS of $0.83, which beat average analyst estimates. Workday reported solid 2Q23 results highlighted with an uncertain macro backdrop pressuring sales much...
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2022

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Vtex closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
