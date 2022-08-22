ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating electronic theft of nearly $4M in federal funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An investigation into the theft of millions of federal funds in Kentucky was announced Friday. The Office of the Mayor and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government have asked the Lexington Police Finacial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of about $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jessamine County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Jessamine County, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulletproof Vest#Fox#K9
WKYT 27

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigate 3 separate shootings, 9 total shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police continue to investigate three separate shootings on Saturday. At around 1:48 a.m., police officers were called to Wild Health Field where there were reportedly shots fired during a private event taking place. Two females were found with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings upon arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room

An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy