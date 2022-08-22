Read full article on original website
Related
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating electronic theft of nearly $4M in federal funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An investigation into the theft of millions of federal funds in Kentucky was announced Friday. The Office of the Mayor and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government have asked the Lexington Police Finacial Crimes Unit to investigate the electronic theft of about $4 million in federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds.
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
foxlexington.com
Celebrating National Dog Day with Jessamine County K-9 ‘Macho Man’
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, pet owners celebrated their best friends, companions, and helpers on National Dog Day. At the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the team celebrates a member they couldn’t do much of their work without, and that’s their K9 unit, ‘Macho’ or ‘Macho Man.’
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating Martha Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Martha Court. According to the police, the victim of the shooting reported non-life-threatening injuries. There...
Pulaski County man captured after escaping custody
An inmate from the Barren County Jail in Glasgow that escaped on Aug. 5 has been captured.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man wanted on wanton endangerment of police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Joshua Riley. Riley is wanted in Lexington on wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading, and other traffic offenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
foxlexington.com
Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund
It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate 3 separate shootings, 9 total shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police continue to investigate three separate shootings on Saturday. At around 1:48 a.m., police officers were called to Wild Health Field where there were reportedly shots fired during a private event taking place. Two females were found with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings upon arrival.
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
foxlexington.com
Madison County renters looking for housing in midst of evictions
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in a Madison County neighborhood were told to get out of their homes on short notice, leaving many of them with nowhere to go. Neighbors in the community received letters from the sheriff’s office saying their lease was terminated. The neighborhood has...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash on East New Circle Rd identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 47-year-old Larry Spicer of Winchester. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on New Circle Road. According to Police, officers responded to the 400 block of East New Circle Road near...
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
Comments / 0