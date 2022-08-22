Read full article on original website
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Slain Alabama deputy gets ‘Batsignal’ tribute on courthouse clock
A Centreville landmark is paying tribute to a slain Bibb County deputy. The Bibb County Courthouse clock featured its variation on the Batsignal - the all-purpose beacon for Batman. The signal recognized the life of Brad Johnson, 32, who died June 30 after being shot during a pursuit. Johnson had...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
‘The future of BPD’: Police chief promotes 37 to new ranks
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has promoted more than three dozen officers, calling them the future of the department. “Hard work does pay off,’’ Thurmond said in the Friday ceremony. “You will be shaping the future of the department and preparing others to take your position someday.”
10-time convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for gun possession
A Bessemer man with 10 prior felony convictions has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Richard Alexander Coleman, 29, was sentenced this week to more than six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions last year, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder
Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
Man and woman found dead in overgrown Birmingham lot ID’d; no sign of foul play, coroner says
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead earlier this week in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified them as Keith Lionel Wrenn Jr., 44, of Birmingham, and Alanda Lenora Odom, 42, of Enterprise. Chief Deputy Coroner...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Body of missing Lake Martin boater recovered
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Martin. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered about 10:48 a.m. today. McKinney apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4...
Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash
A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Shelby County woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzling $1.4 million from HOAs to feed gambling addiction
A Shelby County woman has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer and the homeowners’ associations she managed to feed her gambling additions. Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea was sentenced Tuesday to 40 months for wire...
Birmingham installs speed bumps to slow down street racers, stunt drivers
The Birmingham Department of Transportation has begun setting up speed bumps in downtown to slow down street racers and stunt drivers. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond promised new speed bumps to address the problem when they spoke about the issue on Aug. 9. Some speed...
Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’
A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman
“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022
I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
Carrigan’s closes Mountain Brook location
The Mountain Brook location of Carrigan’s Public House has permanently closed its doors, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The restaurant, the second iteration of the popular gastropub and craft cocktail bar owned by David Carrigan, opened in 2019 in Mountain Brook Village at 2400 Montevallo Road. The restaurant took the spot of the former Dram Whiskey Bar, which shuttered after a decade.
