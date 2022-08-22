“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO