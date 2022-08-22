ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

AL.com

‘The future of BPD’: Police chief promotes 37 to new ranks

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has promoted more than three dozen officers, calling them the future of the department. “Hard work does pay off,’’ Thurmond said in the Friday ceremony. “You will be shaping the future of the department and preparing others to take your position someday.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

10-time convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for gun possession

A Bessemer man with 10 prior felony convictions has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Richard Alexander Coleman, 29, was sentenced this week to more than six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions last year, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder

Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

Body of missing Lake Martin boater recovered

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Martin. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered about 10:48 a.m. today. McKinney apparently drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4...
SHELBY, AL
AL.com

Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash

A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’

A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman

“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Guest Opinion: Alabama Veterans and the PACT Act of 2022

I write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Northern and Central Alabama Veterans and their family members as possible. New, ground-breaking legislation now allows us to better care for those Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The PACT Act is a historic new law...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Carrigan’s closes Mountain Brook location

The Mountain Brook location of Carrigan’s Public House has permanently closed its doors, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The restaurant, the second iteration of the popular gastropub and craft cocktail bar owned by David Carrigan, opened in 2019 in Mountain Brook Village at 2400 Montevallo Road. The restaurant took the spot of the former Dram Whiskey Bar, which shuttered after a decade.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

