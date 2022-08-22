AMC Is Bringing 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' To Theaters For Free To Coincide With APE Share Launch: 'I Prefer Apes Over Lizards'

Read full article on original website
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money
David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
IGN
Warner Bros. Discovery May Have Found Its DC Kevin Feige, But Hurdles Reportedly Remain
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
8 Of The Worst “Saying The Movie Title In The Movie” Moments, And 8 That Give Me Chills
"So that's it, huh? We're some kind of SUICIDE SQUAD?"
Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers
Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
Here's How Netflix' Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Will Work: Launch Timing, Potential Pricing And More
Netflix, Inc. NFLX is soon set to offer an ad-supported model as part of its initiatives to stage a turnaround. What Happened: The streaming giant is likely to price the ad-supported subscription at $7-$9 per month, Bloomberg reported. This compares to the $15.49/month it currently charges for the standard plan and $19.99/month for the premium option. Both the latter options come without any commercials.
Horror Pic ‘The Invitation’ Leads Worst Weekend At This Summer’s Box Office, All Pics Grossing $54M
SATURDAY AM UPDATE: The bowels of the summer box office have been reached, with Sony’s new C CinemaScore horror movie The Invitation leading with $6M-$7M at 3,114 theaters. Like the late Andy Rooney, I get a lot of mail from sources. But in this instance, it’s about why it’s important to be gentle when covering the box office: We’re still in the pandemic, we’re not back yet, it’s not good for our business to be nasty, blah blah blah. However, simply putting random movies in theaters without any great P&A spend doesn’t do the box office, or exhibitors, any favors. This weekend...
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’
Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary, and per usual, Tarantino...
IGN
Godzilla and Kong Are Teaming Up In Their Next Movie
Godzilla and King Kong will return for another epic battle on the big screen, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced. After the two Titans clashed in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the studio says that the two giant monsters will fight "a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own."
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Digital Release Date Announced
After winning big at the box office for nearly three months, the 'Top Gun: Maverick' digital and DVD release dates are coming soon
Benzinga
