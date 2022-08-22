Read full article on original website
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
1470 WMBD
Unemployment continues declines in Illinois, and in Peoria area, though not as many jobs created here
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Peoria area hasn’t created as many jobs in the year-over-year period ending last month as some other areas, but the unemployment rate in the area is still lower. The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the Peoria statistical area jobless average is at 5.0%...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois health officials report counties' COVID-19 transmission levels
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Friday, Aug. 26, 81 Illinois counties are at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that six of the counties in the region it serves are listed at high or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers In Illinois By District
A good education can open doors to a lot of opportunities. Studies have shown that most Bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly $26,000 more per year than high school graduates. If students decide that getting a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide them with the tools, skills, and support they need to make that decision.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/24/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% joblessness rate, compared to the national average at 3.5%. Illinois’ economy also continues to trail the rest of America, ranking 48th among the 50 states for the worst unemployment change last month.
1470 WMBD
Illinois Secretary of State tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials for White’s office say the positive test happened Wednesday, despite White being double vaccinated and receiving two boosters. White — who is experiencing mild symptoms — is expected to be doing work from...
Herald & Review
Thursday, August 25 weather update for central Illinois
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
Ill. Attorney General: Statewide robbery ring busted
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted. Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs […]
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
tspr.org
Landowners file opposition to carbon pipeline
The group Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipeline has filed its formal opposition to the carbon capture project with the Illinois Commerce Commission. President John Feltham grows corn and soybeans on the Knox County farm that his family has owned for more than a century. Feltham has concerns about possible property...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:
