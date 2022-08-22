ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TxDOT begins lane closures for Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway

By Jesse Mendez
 7 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation reminds the public they will begin lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway today. (August 24)

TxDOT’s media release said the inspection is routine and to minimize the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the eastbound side of the causeway.

After the eastbound inspection, the eastbound outside lane will re-open and the westbound outside lane of the bridge will close for the westbound assessment.

Access to and from South Padre Island will still be available.

TxDOT said this inspection will take one day to complete. All lanes of the causeway will be open in time for the Labor Day weekend.

$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
EDINBURG, TX
DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Texas to plug 800 abandoned oil, gas wells

(ValleyCentral) – Texas will begin plugging about 800 abandoned oil and gas wells this fall, the state’s oil and gas agency said, after receiving an initial $25 million grant from a program included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. It’s a fraction of the approximately 7,400 documented abandoned oil and gas wells that need to […]
TEXAS STATE
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Magical Time of Transition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As this majestic buck emerges at dawn, his impressively swollen velvet-clad antlers glow in the rich golden light of early morning. It is a time of transition in the South Texas brush country, as antler development in Whitetailed-deer comes full circle, and some bucks are already beginning to shed […]
ANIMALS
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
MCALLEN, TX
Abortion trigger bans to take effect in three states

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion trigger laws prohibiting abortion entirely will take effect in Idaho, Tennessee and Texas starting tomorrow. This brings the number of states where abortion is illegal to 11. “Today, millions more people lost abortion access across the nation as bans went […]
TEXAS STATE
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football: Week 1

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With football season back in action, ValleyCentral will be bringing fans the latest updates and scores from games across the Rio Grande Valley. This week features notable matchups, including the “Bird Bowl” between Harlingen and Harlingen South, as well as the “Battle of Conway” between Mission and Mission Veterans. A full […]
TEXAS STATE
