TxDOT begins lane closures for Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation reminds the public they will begin lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway today. (August 24)

TxDOT’s media release said the inspection is routine and to minimize the interruptions to traffic flow, maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for inspection of the eastbound side of the causeway.

After the eastbound inspection, the eastbound outside lane will re-open and the westbound outside lane of the bridge will close for the westbound assessment.

Access to and from South Padre Island will still be available.

TxDOT said this inspection will take one day to complete. All lanes of the causeway will be open in time for the Labor Day weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.