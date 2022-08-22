Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Video: Chiefs players had hilarious reaction to team pulling a TikTok prank at training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs were feeling up to mischief, so they pulled a hilarious prank on some players that went viral on TikTok. The Kansas City Chiefs were feeling up to some mischief, so they pulled a hilarious prank on several star players that went viral on TikTok. They hid a stuffed bobcat in the rooms of a few players while they were away and garnered some humorous reactions.
Miami Dolphins final preseason game: Last chance for a big impression
The Miami Dolphins will host the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in the final preseason game of the 2022 exhibition season. It’s a big game for some of the Dolphins’ roster. For some players, tonight will be the last game they step on a field for. Across the NFL, players will fight for the final roster spots on their respective teams. On Tuesday, they will find out their fate when the league reduces rosters from 80 to 53, and a day later they will pray for the phone call that they will be on a practice squad.
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’
Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
NFL・
Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news
In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football
There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
Watching Lee Coroso struggle through the first College Gameday was genuinely upsetting
Lee Corso was a tough hang as he struggled his way through the first College Gameday of the season. There’s really no delicate way to get into it; Lee Corso’s return to College Gameday this season was really rough to watch. It took less than one segment with...
Field angle of Jackson Stephens taking a line drive off his head is terrifying
A new angle of Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens taking a line drive off his head makes it even more miraculous that he’s alright. Baseball suddenly became secondary in St. Louis on Friday night. Atlanta Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens exited his relief appearance after taking a line drive straight to his forehead.
Can Clemson football return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?
Clemson football did not make the playoff for the first time since 2014. Can the Tigers win the ACC and return to the playoff?. If you told many fans across college football that their team won ten games and their bowl, most would say, “sign me up, please.” However, this is Clemson football, where best is the standard. Last season was disappointing for many in the Tigers’ program.
