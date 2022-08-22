The Miami Dolphins will host the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in the final preseason game of the 2022 exhibition season. It’s a big game for some of the Dolphins’ roster. For some players, tonight will be the last game they step on a field for. Across the NFL, players will fight for the final roster spots on their respective teams. On Tuesday, they will find out their fate when the league reduces rosters from 80 to 53, and a day later they will pray for the phone call that they will be on a practice squad.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO