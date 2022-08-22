Read full article on original website
KO Distilling Aligns With Independent Distributors Network (IDN) On New Market Expansion
MANASSAS, Va.— KO Distilling, a craft distiller based in Manassas, Virginia, is aligning with the Independent Distributor Network (IDN) on a strategic expansion. Since 2017, KO Distilling’s bourbons, whiskeys and gins have been available in Virginia, as well as in Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia through Prestige Ledroit Distributing. As a result of new relationships recently forged with IDN members, KO’s award-winning spirits are now available in Massachusetts (Ruby Wines) and Connecticut (Slocum & Sons). More states will be added later this year.
