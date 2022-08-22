MANASSAS, Va.— KO Distilling, a craft distiller based in Manassas, Virginia, is aligning with the Independent Distributor Network (IDN) on a strategic expansion. Since 2017, KO Distilling’s bourbons, whiskeys and gins have been available in Virginia, as well as in Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia through Prestige Ledroit Distributing. As a result of new relationships recently forged with IDN members, KO’s award-winning spirits are now available in Massachusetts (Ruby Wines) and Connecticut (Slocum & Sons). More states will be added later this year.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO