ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FhAH_0hQXZM7M00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires.

ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under control by 9:26 a.m. ECFR said their rapid response prevented the fire from spreading to structures nearby. The RV was a total loss, but ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities.

Man stabbed 3 times for making joke: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the first RV fire.

ECFR said the second fire occurred at 3:56 p.m., on Saturday, at the Chevron gas station at the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road. Units E1, E6, SQ3, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, ECFR said the RV was on fire and located close to gas pumps. The flames were quickly extinguished, according to ECFR, and there was no additional damage to the gas station building, pumps and other vehicles. There were no injuries, fatalities and the RV could be utilized again with repairs. ECFR determined the cause of the fire was due to mechanical issues.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance on both RV calls.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Gulf Coast#Accident#Escambia Co#E6#Okaloosa Co#Chevron#Pine Forest Road
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Pair tried to rob victim, left with only car keys: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July.  Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from burglar: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for armed burglary early Wednesday morning on Hampton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis Williams, 43, was charged with burglary with assault, attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Deputies said they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Loxley Police search for missing man

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.  The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead following single-car crash, Ford truck overturns

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed one man has died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Alabama State Route 17 Wednesday morning. Danny M. Roberts, 67, died after his 2020 Ford Ranger “left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned,” according to a news release from ALEA. ALEA said […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy