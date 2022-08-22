Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires.

ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under control by 9:26 a.m. ECFR said their rapid response prevented the fire from spreading to structures nearby. The RV was a total loss, but ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the first RV fire.

ECFR said the second fire occurred at 3:56 p.m., on Saturday, at the Chevron gas station at the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road. Units E1, E6, SQ3, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, ECFR said the RV was on fire and located close to gas pumps. The flames were quickly extinguished, according to ECFR, and there was no additional damage to the gas station building, pumps and other vehicles. There were no injuries, fatalities and the RV could be utilized again with repairs. ECFR determined the cause of the fire was due to mechanical issues.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance on both RV calls.

