Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WECT
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County Board...
WECT
2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride announced
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has announced that the 2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, the 16-mile bicycle ride will travel along Brunswick County’s Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Participants will bike from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Belville Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.
WECT
Helping Is Togetherness to host sports giveaway for local youth
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Helping Is Togetherness will be hosting a sports giveaway on Aug. 26 for local youth ages 10 to 16. The Wilmington-based nonprofit stated that the event will occur between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and will take place at Halyburton Park at 4099 S. 17th St.
WECT
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WECT
Leaders at Novant New Hanover discuss efforts to improve patient care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leaders with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center say they are working on a few different policies and procedures to make sure that they’re serving patients to the best of their ability. “Two main things that encapsulate a lot of the corrective action plan for us...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to welcome new crisis response dog at Back to School Open House
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to a Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 (3403 Park Avenue). “There will be free hot dogs, firetruck tours, a firefighter obstacle course, health screenings, and more,” writes the city in an announcement. You can check out the event on Saturday August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions you can reach out to the city at 910-343-4787.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT
Live! NC Color: A Variety Show to be held Aug. 28
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third installment of Live! NC Color: A Variety Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. The variety show, which is presented by LouisTee Media and MT Bottles Comedy, will feature comedians Bo Ma, Isatu Kamara, Ebony Angelique and Kimberly Daniece and singer Mandee Starchild. Actor Lili Nicole will be the emcee and host of the event.
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
New Hanover County COVID community level returns to low, Novavax vaccines available people 12 and older
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s CDC COVID-19 Community Level has returned to low as of the latest report on Friday, August 26. Also, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anybody 12+ years old. “COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air and the more people you...
WECT
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Princess from Monty’s Home
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Princess, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home. According to her handler, Princess is a very sweet dog who has gotten along very well with other dogs and cats. In addition, she loves people and loves to be pet. Princess is...
WECT
Leland PD receives new technology to streamline arrest process
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced Aug. 24 that new equipment had been installed at the station to simplify and streamline the arrest process. A Video Magistrate System, which will allow officers to appear in front of a judicial official to obtain necessary processing paperwork. The system also allows officers to bring a suspect before the magistrate for the service of a process.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions for the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Nighttime readings will settle into the 70s; a few lucky inland backyards may briefly ping the upper 60s for a time or two.
WECT
Friday Night Football Week 2 part 1
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Pedestrian killed by...
Comments / 0